Comparing Yum! Brands (YUM) & Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum! Brands and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 1 8 5 0 2.29 Texas Roadhouse 3 10 5 0 2.11

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus target price of $92.42, suggesting a potential downside of 8.41%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $65.19, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 27.11% -14.19% 23.90% Texas Roadhouse 6.44% 17.06% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and Texas Roadhouse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.69 billion 5.44 $1.54 billion $3.17 31.83 Texas Roadhouse $2.46 billion 1.74 $158.22 million $2.20 27.14

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Texas Roadhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Texas Roadhouse on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

