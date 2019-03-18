Comparing Ulta Beauty (ULTA) & Its Peers

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ulta Beauty to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 6 15 0 2.71 Ulta Beauty Competitors 615 2057 3364 98 2.48

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $321.32, suggesting a potential downside of 6.11%. As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Ulta Beauty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $5.88 billion $555.23 million 41.94 Ulta Beauty Competitors $7.01 billion $864.81 million 19.19

Ulta Beauty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty. Ulta Beauty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 9.99% 33.75% 19.71% Ulta Beauty Competitors -2.13% -5.24% -0.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of November 3, 2018, the company operated 1,163 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

