Comparing Propetro (PUMP) & Its Competitors

Propetro (NYSE: PUMP) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Propetro to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Propetro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 0 4 0 3.00 Propetro Competitors 372 1470 2336 119 2.51

Propetro presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Propetro’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Propetro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Propetro has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Propetro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 10.20% 30.52% 17.46% Propetro Competitors -3.29% 4.14% 1.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Propetro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $1.70 billion $173.86 million 10.47 Propetro Competitors $3.25 billion -$73.60 million 29.56

Propetro’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Propetro. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Propetro beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

