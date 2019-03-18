Comparing Exxon Mobil (XOM) & Fuel Performance Solutions (IFUE)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Fuel Performance Solutions (OTCMKTS:IFUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Fuel Performance Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $290.21 billion 1.17 $20.84 billion $4.93 16.26 Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Performance Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Exxon Mobil and Fuel Performance Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 3 10 8 0 2.24 Fuel Performance Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus price target of $84.53, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%.

Profitability

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Fuel Performance Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 7.18% 10.84% 6.08% Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fuel Performance Solutions does not pay a dividend. Exxon Mobil pays out 66.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Fuel Performance Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Fuel Performance Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 24,696 net operated wells with proved reserves of 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Fuel Performance Solutions

Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. operates as a fuel performance enhancement technology company in the United States. It develops a range of liquid fuel additive formulations, which enhance the performance of petroleum-based fuels and renewable liquid fuels. The company's products include DiesoLiFT 10, DiesoLiFT FEB, and DiesoLiFT EM-1 fuel consumption and emissions reducing additives that enhances engine power; PerfoLiFT PP-Series performance packages; PerfoLiFT C-Series cetane index boosters; PerfoLiFT D-Series detergents; PerfoLiFTTM LI-Series lubricity improvers; and PerfoClean, which provides superior tank cleaning and protection properties to diesel fuel storage tanks. It also provides PerfoLiFT BD-Series anti-oxidants/stabilizers for bio-diesel; KeroLiFT 10 that reduces emissions and smoke, as well as cleans systems; and PerfoLiFT HO-Series for calorific value, boiler efficiency, combustion, cold flow, soots, smoke and acidity, system cleaning, and rust and corrosion. In addition, the company offers gasoline products, including GasoLiFT 10 and GasoLiFT EM-2 for enhancing engine power; and PerfoLiFT O-Series octane index boosters. Further, it provides PerfoLiFT AO-Series anti-oxidants; and PerfoLiFT AC-Series anti-corrosions. The company was formerly known as International Fuel Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. in February 2014. Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.