Comparing Capital Financial (CPFH) and Global Arena (GAHC)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Capital Financial alerts:

Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Global Arena does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Capital Financial and Global Arena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial $15.57 million N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Global Arena $530,000.00 6.16 -$13.68 million N/A N/A

Capital Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial 0.74% 20.10% 2.02% Global Arena -69.76% N/A -330.00%

Volatility & Risk

Capital Financial has a beta of -1.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Financial and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capital Financial beats Global Arena on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.