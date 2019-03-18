Comparing Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) and Murphy USA (MUSA)

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 1 0 0 2.00 Murphy USA 0 3 0 0 2.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Murphy USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $987.58 million 0.08 -$3.53 million ($0.08) -47.13 Murphy USA $14.36 billion 0.18 $213.60 million $5.41 15.03

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods -0.36% -0.90% -0.37% Murphy USA 1.49% 24.36% 7.73%

Summary

Murphy USA beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure; and licensed trademarks, including Beach Feet, Bearpaw, Body Glove, Morrow, and The Realm. As of October 30, 2018, it operated 436 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

