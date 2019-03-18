Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after buying an additional 3,787,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,247,000 after buying an additional 2,800,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,247,000 after buying an additional 2,800,016 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $71,565,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,040,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,377,000 after buying an additional 2,240,359 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC started coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities set a $28.00 target price on IQIYI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. OTR Global lowered IQIYI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-reduces-stake-in-iqiyi-inc-iq.html.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.