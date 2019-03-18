Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,426,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,222,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,539,000 after purchasing an additional 223,424 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,790,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $332,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $345,183.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,457.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,138 shares of company stock worth $4,284,768 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $128.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

