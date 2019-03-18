Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,472,000 after purchasing an additional 126,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after purchasing an additional 270,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after purchasing an additional 270,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,290,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4,934.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Webster Financial news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,028,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,066 shares of company stock worth $5,569,345 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $55.20 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

