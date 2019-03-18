Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $502,000 Holdings in BankUnited (BKU)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

