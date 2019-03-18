Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $442,000 Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,782 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTB. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $38.00 price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

