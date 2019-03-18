Comerica Bank Sells 662 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,084,000 after purchasing an additional 864,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,602,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,823 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,894,000 after purchasing an additional 661,288 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,185,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,148.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Sells 662 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/comerica-bank-sells-662-shares-of-hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds.html.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.