Comerica Bank Sells 3,102 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $351,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHG opened at $37.06 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

