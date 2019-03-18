Comerica Bank Sells 200 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,002,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,868,000 after acquiring an additional 139,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,866,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $102.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 204.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $554,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,858.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $230,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

