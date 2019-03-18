Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,833,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,110,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,833,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,638,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,758,000 after buying an additional 86,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,633,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,754,000 after buying an additional 79,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after buying an additional 127,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $38.65 on Monday. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $864.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

