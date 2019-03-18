Comerica Bank Has $252,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 316,842.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,128,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125,785 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,496,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,008,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,448 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20,235.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,321,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,483 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 631,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 371,534 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $52.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

