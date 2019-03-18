Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $44.00 target price on Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $818.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at $595,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/columbus-mckinnon-corp-cmco-shares-sold-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.