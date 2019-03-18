Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMCO. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $818.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at $595,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 96,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.