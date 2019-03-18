Columbia Banking System (COLB) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $144.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

