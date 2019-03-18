Colfax (CFX) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.70 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an average rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Colfax from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.49 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $481,732.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 166,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

