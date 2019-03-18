Colfax (CFX) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.70 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an average rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Colfax from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.91.
Shares of Colfax stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other Colfax news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $481,732.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 166,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
