Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohu by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

