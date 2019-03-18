Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (LDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

