Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (LDP) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

LDP opened at $23.69 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

