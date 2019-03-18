Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.47

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

CODA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $85.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

