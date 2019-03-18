Coatue Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,448 Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $608,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $371,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

