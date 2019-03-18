Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,155,000 after acquiring an additional 205,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.97 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

