Coatue Management LLC Acquires 8,307 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 5.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $456,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total transaction of $15,226,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $361.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

