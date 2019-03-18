Coats Group (COA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Coats Group (LON: COA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2019 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/5/2019 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Coats Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2019 – Coats Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

2/11/2019 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/22/2019 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/18/2019 – Coats Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. Coats Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

