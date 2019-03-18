CME Group (CME) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $205.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group has a twelve month low of $153.90 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,609 shares of company stock worth $5,984,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

