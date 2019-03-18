Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cloudera by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 188,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Cloudera by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

