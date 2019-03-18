Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Kellogg (K)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,087,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

