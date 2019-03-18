Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $326.21 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $327.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.25.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total value of $1,536,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,947.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $7,541,533. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/claybrook-capital-llc-invests-35000-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.