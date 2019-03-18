Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $30,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 403,079 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

