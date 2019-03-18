Citigroup Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $92,854.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

