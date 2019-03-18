Citigroup Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Delphi Technologies worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,041,000 after acquiring an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,041,000 after buying an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 1,949,342 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,851,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 706,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,275,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22. Delphi Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLPH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

In other Delphi Technologies news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares in the company, valued at $14,693,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

