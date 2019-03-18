Citigroup Downgrades Nabors Industries (NBR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded Nabors Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nabors Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.29. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $782.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.82 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

