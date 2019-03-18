Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $274,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $406,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,870 shares of company stock valued at $799,247. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.