Circle Road Advisors LP Has $3.30 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Circle Road Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 343.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 3.1% of Circle Road Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Circle Road Advisors LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,086,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,608,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,045,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,103,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $128.57 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $249.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

