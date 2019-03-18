Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 198.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $166.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $162.42 and a one year high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

