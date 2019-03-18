CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $212,000 in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,162 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 48.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

UFPI stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $988.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

