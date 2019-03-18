CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $169,000 in First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Stock

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Luke A. Latimer purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $169,000 in First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/cibc-asset-management-inc-invests-169000-in-first-commonwealth-financial-fcf-stock.html.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.