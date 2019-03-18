CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $265,000 Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 799,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,945 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $12.72 on Monday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $458.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/cibc-asset-management-inc-has-265000-stake-in-sierra-wireless-inc-swir.html.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.