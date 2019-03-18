CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,028 Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.2% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,320,000 after buying an additional 959,673 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 377.8% during the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 236,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 186,620 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,729,000 after buying an additional 91,258 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $127,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAD stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 11.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

