Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Childrens Place worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.00. 4,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,239. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $82.05 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

