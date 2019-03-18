ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Capitalization Achieves $106,913.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $106,913.00 and $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,477.25 or 3.58370623 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00122566 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001550 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

