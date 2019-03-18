Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 2,110 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,457,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303,610 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5,999.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,418,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,390,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John G. Stratton bought 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,669 shares of company stock worth $14,085,330. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $79.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

