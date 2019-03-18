Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cementos Pacasmayo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CPAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The firm has a market cap of $829.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

