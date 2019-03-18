Cellectis SA to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.90) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CLLS)

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cellectis in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.76. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 362.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cellectis by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 96,847 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 447,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 96,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cellectis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 420,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

