CDW (CDW) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.20.

CDW opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CDW has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $97.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,499,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,692,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,360.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,577 shares of company stock worth $9,384,699 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CDW by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

