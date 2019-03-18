CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

